HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two students in Quanah have been suspended and may be facing criminal charges following allegations of a threat made against Quanah ISD schools.

Officials with the Quanah Independent School District announced in a Facebook post made on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, that two students have been suspended following threats they made against Quanah High School and Quanah Junior High.

According to Tom Johnson, Quanah ISD Superintendent, the district was made aware of a threat made during an altercation between students on the evening of Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that took place on the band bus.

Johnson said the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and deputies began investigating the incident. He said the district and the HCSO are continuing their investigation into the incident.

“There will be a heightened law enforcement presence today as a precaution and at this time we feel the school is safe,” Johnson said in the Facebook post.

According to Pat Laughery, Sheriff of Hardeman County, two 17-year-old students allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school during an argument on a band bus that was returning to Quanah on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Laughery said the two students involved in the altercation that eventually made the threat were identified and arrested. He said he expects them to be charged this afternoon with making terroristic threats.

According to Sheriff Laughery, no guns were found during their investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Laughery said extra patrol units and deputies were put at the school on Wednesday morning, May 17, and teachers were stationed at all doors to make sure they were shut.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.