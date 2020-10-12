Quanah ISD transitions to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL)— Quanah ISD has decided to transition to virtual learning starting Tuesday, October 13 through Monday, October 19 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to school officials, for 1st through 5th-grade students, parents can pick up their Chromebooks on Monday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for Pre-k students, parents can pick up their packet at 12:30 p.m.

The pickup location is on the west end of the elementary school.

School officials will continue to monitor the situation during the week and provide more details before Monday, October 19.

Officials are also reminding students to check in with their teachers daily on the computer, continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19