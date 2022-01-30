JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Quanah man was taken by Air Evac to an Oklahoma City hospital after a rollover wreck in Jackson County Saturday night.

The wreck occurred before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29.

According to Oklahoma DPS, 23-year-old Adam Median of Quanah was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 southwest on OK-6 when he departed the roadway to the left, and the vehicle overturned end over end three and a half times.

Median was ejected from the Chrysler, and he was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City. Median was admitted in critical condition.

Two boys, 11 and 12, were also in the car. DPS said they were both taken to Hardeman County Memorial Hospital in Quanah, where they were treated and released.

According to DPS, seatbelts were worn by both passengers, but not Median.

Median’s status is unknown at time of publishing.

This is an ongoing investigation.