Quanah native releases book that reflects on small town’s history

QUANAH, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Quanah city councilor is diving deep into the rich history of the small Hardeman County town. In fact, so deep he’s released a tell-all book about Quanah and the surrounding area.

From devastating floods to voter fraud, and even a brutal murder that shook the town back in the late 1800s, Discovering the Past: Stories of Quanah isn’t only informative, it’s a blast from the past.

Right on Highway 287, about thirty miles west of Vernon, you’ll find Quanah, Texas: a small town, with a big past.

“There’s so much exciting history, not only in Quanah but this whole area,” Author, Shane Lance said.

Lance is a man with many titles, he currently owns the Quanah Tribune, serves on city council and the newest title he’s taken is, author.

“When people read this book, I just want it to be able to take them back to how it was a hundred plus years ago,” Lance said.

From a massive flood beginning in Quanah trickling all the way down to the metroplex, to a huge voting scandal back in the 1890s, but one story that stands out the most is the brutal murder of Joe Earle after being confronted by a tribe of Kiowas.

“The Kiowa started making war whoop sounds and then a band of Kiowas came over the hill and went right past the wagon and went straight to Joe Earle who’s down on the draw,” Lance said.

A day later, Earle’s body was found mutilated and burned, ultimately resulting in Earle being the first person to be buried in Quanah’s cemetery. Lance said the stories inside his book arent from word of mouth or legend but from extensive research adding up to hundreds of hours.

“Everybody knows, when one person tells another person, that tells another person, the stories change a little bit, so it was really important for me to be able to kind of take that legend and myth title off of some of this stuff and prove it,” Lance said.

Something that Lance said he will continue in hopes that future generations hold on to a bit of the past, keeping the history of Quanah alive and well, and most importantly, preserved.

Lance’s book, Discovering the Past: Stories of Quanah, is out on Amazon. Click here to purchase a copy.