Quanah officials still working to repair water leaks, as residents find ways to manage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Residents in Quanah are still feeling the effects of the recent winter storm and some conditions are worse than others.

All residents are under a boil order and residents and restaurants are finding ways to get through their day while officials scramble to help restore normalcy.

Hardeman County was not one of the counties chosen in the disaster declaration, but city councilman Shane Lance said there is a solution.

“Our emergency management has a survey for residents to fill out once residents fill this out and we can show that we met a threshold of damage from the storm then we will be added to the list of counties eligible for aid from the federal government,” Lance said.

Crews are still trying to locate all leaks and city officials ask the public to please remember to conserve water as much as possible and report any water coming from the ground.