Quanah residents concerned after Georgia Pacific announces new facility

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — After Georgia Pacific announced construction plans for a new facility in Nolan County on Thursday, Sept. 24, Quanah residents are concerned about what this could mean for the city’s future.

According to a press release from Georgia Pacific, the company will build a new $285 million facility in Nolan County and said it will potentially shut down its facility in Quanah depending on “future market research.”

The press release states State Sen. Charles Perry was instrumental in the facilitation of this new building.

“Georgia-Pacific’s decision to build a $285 million plant in West Texas demonstrates its ongoing dedication to creating good jobs and new opportunities for the people of Texas,” Perry said in the press release. “This once again proves that Texas’ responsible regulatory environment and low taxes will keep Texas a leader in job creation for years to come.”

The new facility will be built adjacent to its existing facility in Sweetwater. It is reported to create about 120 new jobs for that area, but no word on how this will affect Hardeman County.

We have reached out to Quanah residents for comment and are waiting to hear back from them. If you or someone you know would like to speak with us about this, call our newsroom at 940-692-6273.

