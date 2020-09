HARDEMAN (KFDX/KJTL) — One area volunteer fire department is raising funds during the upcoming weekend.

The Quanah Volunteer Fire Department will have a burger feed on October 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The QWFD will be at the 700 block of W 11th in the old donut shop parking lot.

A burger meal is $6.