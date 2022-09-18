WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning.

The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX.

The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. For local morning news, please tune to Texoma’s FOX at 7:00 a.m. for Texomas FOX Morning Edition.

For a complete wrap up of the day’s activities in London, tune in for NBC Nightly News at 5:30 p.m. Monday.