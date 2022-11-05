WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire.

WFFD battled an apartment fire on Trigg Ln. Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent Creek Apartment Homes.

They found smoke and fire coming from an upstairs apartment and were able to bring it under control quickly. The fire was started by a malfunctioning heater unit in an upstairs apartment.

Burchett said a neighbor saw the fire and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was called to assist.

Burchett did not have an exact dollar amount, but estimated the damage to be around $10,000 or more. Sheppard Air Force Fire Department assisted and Wichita Falls Police blocked of nearby streets.

In August, 2016, the fire department responded to the same complex for a fire. Two people were reportedly injured.

