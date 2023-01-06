QuikTrip prepares to open its newest location in Wichita Falls on January 26, 2023.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with QuikTrip‘s corporate office in Tulsa, Oklahoma have confirmed the date on which the convenience store and gas station’s newest location in Wichita Falls will hold its grand opening.

Aisha Jefferson-Smith, Spokeswoman for QuikTrip Corporation, confirmed on Friday, January 6, 2023, that the Wichita Falls location of QuikTrip will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The store is located at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road, which is on the westbound side of Old Iowa Park Road at the intersection of Interstate 44.

The Wichita Falls location will boast 10 unleaded gasoline pumps as well as 7 diesel pumps for semi-trucks. Besides gas and the usual convenience store products, also offers freshly made food from its on-site kitchen including pizzas, breakfast items, sandwiches, and more.

The Wichita Falls City Council approved a building permit for QuikTrip in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of construction to March 2022.

QuikTrip is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with over 900 locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Over 300 QuikTrip locations are open in Texas and Oklahoma alone, with 233 locations in Texas and 82 locations in Oklahoma.

