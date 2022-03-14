WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction crews have begun working on the site that will eventually become the newest location of a nationwide chain of gas stations and convenient stores.

QuikTrip’s Wichita Falls location will be 1526 Old Iowa Park Road, which is on the westbound side of Old Iowa Park Road at the intersection of Interstate 44.

This was the former location of Nunn’s Manufactured Homes Sales.

J&D Construction, LLC is currently on site taking on construction duties in the initial stages of the build.

The Wichita Falls City Council approved a permit to build the location in May 2020.

Upon completion, the store will have 10 gasoline pumps, plus seven diesel pumps for semi-trucks in the rear.

QT is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and now has more than 900 stores in 11 states.

Besides gas and the usual convenience store products, also offers freshly made food from its on-site kitchen including pizzas, breakfast items, sandwiches and more.

