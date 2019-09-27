Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

A tradition carried on for decades and spread across areas of the country, including right here in Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Quilts are one of those items that many make themsleves, or maybe they’ve been passed down for generations.

Quilting is a tradition being celebrated in Wichita Falls this weekend.

The time it takes to create a quilt from scratch, depends on the quilt.

Audrey Bee has been quilting for 25 years.

“I’ve lost count of how many quilts, it’s my passion,” Red River Quilters’ Guild president Audrey Bee said. “The creativity, you make a quilt, you have a quilt, you clean your house, it gets dirty again, you make a quilt, it lasts,”

She serves as the president for the Red River Quilters’ Guild. Teaching classes and representing quilters from around Texoma.

“You give me a paintbrush, I don’t know what to do with it, but you give me a sewing machine and fabric and I love what we can create with it,” Bee said.

Bee has 10 quilts in this year’s 21st “Quilting in the Falls,” an event that puts more than 200 works of art on display.

“It’s a beautiful tradition that has spanned hundreds of years, I mean since we’ve been in this country and even before we were in America, people have been making quilts,” Quilting in the Falls chair Mary Mcelvain said.

Quilters at the Red River Quilters’ Guild were given fabric requirements and one clue each month, for six months, to come up with this mystery quilt.

“It’s art with fabric and you take fabric, you follow a pattern, you cut it apart and sew it back together and your color choices, the patterns, it’s rewarding to do it and then it’s a great gift to give to somebody,” Bee said.

A gift the guild gives to local organizations.

“We make comfort quilts for Patsy’s House, the Red Cross, the Quilts of Valor, the Boys Ranch up in Hollis, the teen’s pregnancy center here in town,” Bee said.

Quilt show visitors will find demonstration classes, vendors, and “buy now” items for sale!



Folks can still stop by the MPEC Saturday for the quilt show, and click here for details.