WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Award-winning national radio show host, Kellie Rasberry presents “Don’t Forget About Me” on Tuesday, September 17.

The event will take place at The Forum Wichita Falls, 2120 Speedway Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets at Harvest Drug & Gift. Tickets are on sale for $25.

100% of the proceeds will go to Communities In Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area.