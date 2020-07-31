Radio legend Bill Mack dies from COVID-19, family states

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family of a radio legend beloved by truckers everywhere and whose career began right here in Wichita Falls state he has died from COVID-19.

Bill Mack got his first break deejaying at KWFT in the early 1950s, and that led to a contract with imperial records in 1951.

In 1969, Mack joined Fort Worth’s WBAP, and that’s where his all-night shows, like the Midnight Cowboy, attracted devoted listeners across the country, especially among long- haul truckers.

Country music magazine called him the last real radio star.

I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my Dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bub4Q2C02n — Billy Mack (@BillyMackRadio) July 31, 2020

Mack wrote the song “Blue” back in 1958, and it became a number one hit for Leann Rimes almost 40 years later. He won a grammy for that in 1997 and he wrote, sang and played instruments in dozens of other songs.

The country cowboy’s career continued at WBAP for many years before he moved over to satellite radio.

He was 88.