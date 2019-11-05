Radney Foster in Graham

Famed Nashville singer and songwriter Radney Foster will perform at Memorial Auditorium in Graham on Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm, doors open at 6pm.

Radney Foster has written eight number one hit singles, including his own “Nobody Wins,” and “Crazy Over You” with duo Foster & Lloyd.

His discography contains countless cuts by artists ranging anywhere from country (Keith Urban, The Dixie Chicks, Luke Bryan, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) to contemporary (Marc Broussard, Hootie & The Blowfish, Kenny Loggins, Los Lonely Boys). 

Although highly recognized and accomplished in the music world, Radney is a true renaissance man. His acclaimed recent project, For You To See The Stars, is a dynamic CD/book duo; the stories are fictional but were each inspired by Radney’s childhood living near the Mexican border in Del Rio, TX; although each can stand independently, the combination of the CD and book allow audiences to dive head first into the vivid imagery and speaks to the level of unique, skilled storytelling he’s crafted throughout his career. 

