Raiders surprised with Stone Oven pizza party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The hard work of the Rider Raiders football team paid off Monday in pizza!

On Friday, Stone Oven Pizza announced via social media that the winner of the Rider Old High playoff game would get a surprise pizza party.

The Rider Raider football team came out victorious and as promised, they were surprised with 36 pies, which just so happens to be the number of points they beat the Coyotes with.

Co-Owner of Stone Oven Pizza, Dane Rodriguez, said he’s happy to support a local team.

Rodriguez said, “We’ve always been big with the kids and we know that these kids went out there and they worked they butt off, both teams did, so we just want to show our apreciation, the coach the staff the school the kids they left all on the field. Now we going to fill their tummies”

KFDX want to wish the Raiders good luck as they continue in the playoffs.