WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls wants to make the public aware that their travel around town might look a little different.

On Tuesday it was announced that the railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, September 8 for BNSF Railroad to work on the tracks.

The intersection will be blocked off from 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to late

afternoon Friday, September 9, 2022.

The city said a traffic control plan/detour route will be marked for motorists who are affected.