WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a unanimous vote city councilors have granted a one-year lease to allow the museum board to operate the Railroad Museum.

Board president Alyssa Johnston spoke to councilors, saying how grateful she is for the opportunity to run the museum and says there are plans to revitalize it instead of just painting and cleaning the place.

Johnston said it has been a fast process since April to save the museum, and now the community can enjoy it once again.

“I’m so excited,” Johnston said. “I’m kind of relieved that we’re through this part. It’s been difficult, but a great learning experience, and definitely we’ve overcome some challenges in a very short period of time. I just am so excited to see all of our hard work paying off.”

The board is still working with city management to iron out the last few details and set an opening date.

However, gates will be open for the “Running Dead” event on October 28, 2023.