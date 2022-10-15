WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Break out your sweaters and umbrellas, a change in weather is headed to the region this weekend.



As we head into the weekend, Texoma will start out with a very calm and warm Saturday, October 15, 2022, with mostly clear skies and the high temperature getting back up into the 90s.

Sunday, however, will be a very different story as another cold front, a much more powerful front, will make its way into our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on Saturday.



Saturday’s high will be 93 and Sundays will be 66.

While the majority of the rainfall will be on the widespread lighter side some areas could see some heavier precipitation along with a few scattered thunderstorms.

There is a chance for some of these storms to become severe, primarily north of the Red River.

Main concerns will be large hail the size of golf balls but there could be some wind gusts up to 60 mph.

This front could result in rainfall totals being around three quarters of an inch to north of an inch of rain for some areas.

As we head into next week even cooler temperatures could arrive as morning lows could drop all the way to the 30s.