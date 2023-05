WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Heading throughout tonight we will see some scattered showers with then some thunderstorms coming in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Rain chances are going to stick around through the rest of this week and into the weekend, as we could see scattered showers all the way until the middle of next week. Temperatures will also remain fairly warm, as the highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

7 day forecast starting May 24th 2023