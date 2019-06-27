Rain puts damper on community gardens

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

With 82 plots on sight, Smith Street Community Garden houses everything from tomatoes to pumpkins, but this rainy season is making it hard for some gardeners to plant anything.

“A lot of them said, well, if it ever stopped raining I could get something in,” MLK Center Coordinator Michael Davis said. “So there’s not a lot of people out today, but at the same time they’re waiting to the point where they can come out and plant where enough rain will stop to where they can get the seed in the ground at least.”

Just across town, Park Place Church and Community Garden is almost at full capacity and has gardeners saying, with the right tools and conditions, working around the rain has been easier.

“We have the pea gravel down, the crushed granite, to walk on that makes it not so muddy and then the raised beds drain well. So we’ve still been able to come out and do the gardening we’ve wanted to,” church member Candy Tucker said.

Rain or shine, Davis said it’s worth it to come out and make use of the community gardens.

“Some of the people out here have said that it supplements their grocery bill,” Davis said. “Because if they plant cucumbers they don’t have to go buy cucumbers, if they plant lettuce they don’t have to buy lettuce, plant tomatoes they don’t have to buy tomatoes. One of the things that we have noticed is when they plant something and they have an overabundance of it, they also share with one another.”

With 95 days left of summer, knowing the right way to deal with the heat and rain can make your garden blossom. Some tips include ensuring there is a way to drain access water, keep sediments from washing away, and providing shade when necessary.