TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Some much needed rain makes its way into Texoma on Monday, April 4, but along with the chances for rain comes the possibility of thunderstorms.

Expected rainfall totals in Texoma are anywhere from about a half-inch of rain to over two inches.

Throughout the day and especially into the evening hours, those rain clouds will have the possibility to become thunderstorms.

As of 10:10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, those storms are not expected to be severe. The chance for hail does still exist with some of these storms that will pop up throughout the day.

Make sure you’re following Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and weekend meteorologist Dan Dickens on social media for their updates as these rain and storm chances develop throughout the day.

As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.