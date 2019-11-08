Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
If you love video games, board games or tabletop games, imagine spending 24 hours playing while raising money for a worthy cause?

If you love video games, board games or tabletop games, imagine spending 24 hours playing while raising money for a worthy cause?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks that enjoy video games, board games or tabletop games can participate in a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise funds for kids in need.

For the ninth year, Wichita Falls Gamers for Good are gearing up to raise thousands for Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional on Saturday.

In 2018, the group raise more than $5,000 through the Extra Life fundraising program and this year they hope to do it again, the hope is to save or improve the lives of kids in CMN’s care.

“The Children’s Miracle Network does good stuff and I support them and so if by goofing around and playing video games for 24 hours and posting about it online and getting people to donate is a way that I can help them to continue to do it, then yea why not,” organizer Walter Lambert said.

More than $1,000 has been raised in 2019 year so far.

The group will be at MacTech Solutions but you can participate at home, contact Walter, Walterlambert4@gmail.com for details.

Follow this link for information on Extra Life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"