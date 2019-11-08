Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon

If you love video games, board games or tabletop games, imagine spending 24 hours playing while raising money for a worthy cause?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks that enjoy video games, board games or tabletop games can participate in a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise funds for kids in need.

For the ninth year, Wichita Falls Gamers for Good are gearing up to raise thousands for Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional on Saturday.

In 2018, the group raise more than $5,000 through the Extra Life fundraising program and this year they hope to do it again, the hope is to save or improve the lives of kids in CMN’s care.

“The Children’s Miracle Network does good stuff and I support them and so if by goofing around and playing video games for 24 hours and posting about it online and getting people to donate is a way that I can help them to continue to do it, then yea why not,” organizer Walter Lambert said.

More than $1,000 has been raised in 2019 year so far.

The group will be at MacTech Solutions but you can participate at home, contact Walter, Walterlambert4@gmail.com for details.

Follow this link for information on Extra Life.