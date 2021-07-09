Raise the Woof! Adoption fees waived at Animal Service Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is overflowing with cats and dogs looking for forever homes according to city officials.

In an effort to find their forever homes, the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be waiving the $40.00 adoption fee through Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Adopters will still be required to pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice.

Adopted adult animals will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff. Puppies and kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be completed.

Adoptable animals can be seen in person by appointment at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls and can also be viewed online at Petango.com

The Animal Services Center’s business hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have questions, please call the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at 940-761-8894.