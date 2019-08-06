Rally against domestic terror set for Saturday in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) In response to recent and ongoing mass killings, a group of Wichitans have decided to make themselves heard.

Communities Against Domestic Terrorism March and Rally is a grassroots effort to gather with a common desire to put a stop to the terrorizing of local communities, like those of El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Community members are organizing to demonstrate opposition to domestic terror and a demand for change to ensure public safety.

The march and rally will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Marchers may gather at 3308 Kemp Blvd (free parking provided by Wichita Falls Democrats). Those who wish to attend only the rally may meet at 2525 Kell East Blvd (Parker Square), the home office of Congressman Mac Thornberry. Marchers will arrive at approximately 10:40 a.m.

To date, 255 mass killings using gun violence have claimed 275 lives and injured 1,065 more (according to the Gun Violence Archive). The Federal Bureau of Investigation released that 17,284 people were murdered in 2017. Homicides in 2019 are on track to possibly surpass this number, with gun violence alone accounting for 8,798 deaths as of August 2019.

“The right and left have locked themselves in a battle of only one way to fix this problem of violence in our culture. Meanwhile, people of all ages, all races, religions, and all identities are being killed because of hate and rhetoric that incites fear and rage with no outlet,” representatives of the community effort stated. “The right to bear arms must not supercede the right to live. Let us focus our fight on living peaceably and respectfully with each other for a change.”

The Communities Against Domestic Terrorism march and rally is a non-partisan event.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. “The mass murder being carried out by domestic terrorists in our communities must be stopped. The safety and welfare of our communities should be a national priority,” said rally organizers. “We will march in peace and solidarity and encourage our representatives to take action to stop the violence.”

Participants are encouraged to wear cool clothing, make signs, wave the US flag, and bring family and friends. Water will be provided at the rally site.

For more information, email CADTWichita@gmail.com.