Ranch seeks justice for fatal shooting of longhorn

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A well known ranch in Montague County is asking for the public’s help as they search for the persons responsible for fatally shooting their prized longhorn, Bud. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of January 14.

“It would certainly help if we could find the person that did this cause i cant imagine a person doing something like that.” Paul Stanley said.

For more than 13 years “Bud” the longhorn steer was a mainstay on the Jagged Edge Ranch.

And last week bud was found dead on a bed of hay just 50 yards from the road the ranch is on.

“Early Monday morning around 2 a.m. in the morning there was a couple of shots. We didn’t hear them, our neighbors heard them, and they didn’t go investigate. They went back to bed. The next day we were gone til about 4 p.m. and found our prize steer dead he had been shot twice.” Stanley said

This death comes just after another hard time hit the family 3 days before Christmas.

“Black smoke started coming from the ceiling and the attic had caught fire from the chimney And two by fours were burning and the Nocona Rural Fire Department were here in less than 15 minutes.” Stanley said

Even though the fire is keeping Stanley out of his house for a few months.

Stanley said the loss of bud hurts more. But Paul is hopeful that someone in the community will step up and help bring justice to the Jagged Edge Farm.

“We sure do miss our bud and if someone steps up we would appreciate it.” Stanley said.