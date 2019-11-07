1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for ‘hymen’ comments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 23, 2019 file photo shows Tip “T.I.” Harris at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.” T.I. told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. Social media blew up afterward, with people strongly lashing out at T.I. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”

T.I. told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter. Social media blew up afterward, with people strongly lashing out at T.I.

Planned Parenthood posted a series of clap back tweets Wednesday, starting with: “Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen.”

The episode debuted this week but was later removed from many popular podcast platforms like Apple, though the episode was still listenable after a Google search. The “Ladies Like Us” hosts apologized on Instagram for the episode.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"