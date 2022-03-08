WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. You read that correctly. Snow is coming to various parts of Texoma over a week into the month of March, and there’s a chance for more by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Scott Cook said snow is beginning to appear on radar in the southeastern parts of Texoma, however it is not visible on any of the Tower cams.

The small pink areas on radar image to the left are areas of radar-indicated snowfall.

Cloud cover is likely to move out of Texoma completely by Tuesday afternoon, so light flurries, if anything, will be all that’s visible.

Skies will be clearing up Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will climb to above freezing.

In our northern and western counties, snow may not fall at all today.

If you don’t see any snowfall this morning, don’t worry. There’s a chance for some wintry mix to impact Texoma late Thursday, March 10 and early Friday, March 11.

KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage are Your Local Weather Authority. For weather updates and to receive daily breaking news and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.