Realtors hold open house for Archer Co. Jail potential buyers

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A crowd gathered outside the old Archer County Jail turned museum Sunday afternoon, for an open house.

Since the historic building was listed for sale, many have expressed interest in the 110-year-old building itself and its artifacts.

The old museum is protected by the Texas Historical Commission, and any renovations or major changes will have to be approved by it.

An open house Sunday allowed serious potential buyers to take a tour, but it also helps the realtor and city officials to get an idea of what the buyers plan to do with it.

“We want to see what people’s intent are,” Archer County Judge Randy Jackson said. “There might be a progressive idea that we’re not thinking of yet that will be of benefit to the county. That is our primary goal is to benefit the county and not have this building fall down.”

Archer County Commissioner’s Court will not be able to review offers until Jan. 26.