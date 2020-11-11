RECALL: Ring recalls 2nd generation video doorbell due to possible fire hazard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— You may want to check to make sure your Ring video doorbell is installed properly because there’s a recall on the 2nd generation video ring doorbell according to Ring’s website.

The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used to install the device, possibly causing fire and burn hazards.

If the doorbell is installed correctly, there’s no risk to consumers.

The following Ring doorbell devices have been recalled:

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

In order to check whether your Ring Doorbell (2nd Generation) has been recalled, enter your device serial number (DSN or S/N) by clicking here to take you to the website.

You can find the DSN on the original packaging or on the back of the doorbell.

According to the website, there’s no need to return the device, just follow the instructions.