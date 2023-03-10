James Staley at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center on the third day of testimony. (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony has concluded in the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, accused of killing 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel by smothering him inside of his former residence on Irving Place in October 2018.

Following more than eight days of testimony from witnesses called by the State of Texas, represented by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie and Prosecutor Lisa Tanner, and a few hours of testimony from witnesses called by Staley’s defense team of attorneys Mark Daniel and Terri Moore, the State and the defense both rested their case on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

After a charge conference between the two counsels on Friday, March 10, the trial is now set to begin closing arguments, first from the prosecution, followed by the defense, and then a final closing of the case by the State of Texas.

A jury of 12 men and women from Tarrant County will decide whether or not Staley will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole following the conclusion of closing statements by the prosecution and the defense on Monday, March 13, 2023.

An overview of the testimony phase of the capital murder trial of Staley in Auxiliary Trial Room A in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth can be found below.

First Week of Testimony — February 27 thru March 3

Second Week of Testimony — March 6 thru March 9

