Recent Hirschi grad one of 12 students selected out of 5.4 million for T.E.A. award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every year, a select group of students from around the state of Texas are honored as student heroes, for those who go above and beyond with outstanding volunteer service.

“I was really shocked, really shocked,” District 15 Student Hero Ivy Pham said. “Out of 5.4 million, I was like ‘it’s not likely going to happen.”

But it did happen, Ivy Pham is one of just 12 selected in 2021 by the Texas Education Agency for an award highlighting students with the most outstanding volunteer service benefiting their communities.

“I remember being called up by Mr. Kuhrt, our superintendent, and I was like ‘oh am I in trouble?’ but then when Dr. Johnson announced my name and presented me with the plaque and the medal, what amazed me the most is that people just rose up from their seats and gave me a standing ovation, and I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life,” Pham said.

Not only did Ivy graduate top 10 in her class at Hirschi, with a 4.94 GPA…

“I’m really proud of her, she worked really hard for this and she deserves it,” Ivy’s younger sister Evon said.

She also spends countless hours volunteering time, teaching Sunday school at her church and acting as a Vietnamese translator at United Regional.

“It’s a real pleasure, it’s almost like a hobby, sometimes it’s like ‘oh I have to put out time’ but it’s actually, I think volunteering is all about just giving back, just giving away that’s the most important thing you take out of this,” Pham said.

And her experience at the hospital has influenced her to want to continue that journey to one day become a doctor, even as she moves on to the University of Texas in the fall.

“I really would like to work, come back and work every summer, my goal is to become a doctor so hopefully I’ll be able to serve and work for the Wichita community here as a doctor,” Pham said.

All with the goal of coming back and picking up where she left off.

“People say Wichita Falls is a small town, but there’s a lot going on you just have to find it,” Pham said.

She’s found it and Ivy hopes one day bring her success back home.

Ivy will major in biochemistry down in Austin this fall, but she did want to give some special shout-outs to the Hirschi staff and faculty, primarily counselor Kaitlyn Nolan for nominating her for this amazing award, the volunteer services at united regional, and of course her family!