WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo, the suppliers of the water supply for the City of Wichita Falls, have seen little change in recent weeks despite a relatively rainy spring in Texoma.

Image courtesy City of Wichita Falls

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, said the combined lake levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo did not change since May 15, 2023, with the combined lake levels remaining at 67.6% capacity.

Lake Arrowhead rose by 0.2%, bringing its water level to 69.2% capacity, while Lake Kickapoo’s level dipped to 63.3% capacity, dropping by 0.7% since May 15, 2023.

Horgen said Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions remain in effect in Wichita Falls despite the combined lake level being above the 65% capacity threshold in anticipation of the coming summer temperatures.

“Rain chances continue in the forecast, but the hot summer is right around the corner,” Horgen said.

Local water restrictions are still in effect for residents of Wichita Falls, and enforcement will continue for those who violate said restrictions.

Watering hours are now restricted to the following:

Even-numbered addresses can only water on Mondays and Thursdays

Odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays and Fridays

Allowed hours on the designated day are from Midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to Midnight

Hand-held hose, soaker, and dripper irrigation are exempt from the above restrictions.

If a home is served by a water well, it is required by law to be registered with the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Office. An online form is available at wichitfallstx.gov or you can call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7477.

A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website.

Water customers can also register a free account on the City’s MyH2o and track residential or commercial water usage.

More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.