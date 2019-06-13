Recently paroled men found with meth and heroin

Two people from Mineral Wells and an Arlington man are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities say they found heroin and methamphetamine in the car they were in.

Mineral Wells residents Charles Ray Hunter and Shanea Marie Messinger and Aaron Anthony Lester, who is from Arlington, were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a Wichita County deputy reportedly pulled them over for speeding on Central Freeway near the Kell West exit.



Inside the car, the deputy said she found a scale and a baggie containing a brown powder that later tested positive for heroin.



Hunter and Lester had just been released on parole on Monday.

The deputy said Messinger told her that she would claim the bag of heroin so that Hunter and Lester didn’t have to go to jail.

Authorities say they also found baggies of methamphetamine under the front hood.



According to deputies, all three said they didn’t know where the baggies came from.

Bond is set at $10,000 each for Hunter and Lester, who are facing manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance of meth as well as a parole violation.

Messinger charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance involving meth and heroin.



Her bond is set at $20,000.