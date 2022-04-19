WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A record number of tickets to the University Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast were sold to one local business Tuesday morning for a total of $4,000.

American National Bank bought 400 tickets to the event, breaking previous record of 300 tickets sold to a single organization.

Bank officials presented a giant check to the Kiwanis Club Tuesday morning. A purchase that has the organization’s recent past president jumping for joy.

“I got the phone call that American National Bank was going to purchase 400 tickets, and I told her I wanted to do backflips. Of course, I can’t but this is the largest block purchase of tickets that the University Kiwanis Club has had for a Pancake Festival and it means the absolute world to use,” former Kiwanis Club President Mary Rhoads said.

“We felt it was important to support

Tickets are $10 but for those who bought tickets back in January, don’t worry, they’re still good!

Need a ticket? Click here to purchase one.