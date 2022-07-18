WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temps continuing to remain well above 100, many auto repair shops are seeing more and more customers coming in with car trouble.

Owner of Todd’s Auto Repair Ray Stephens said the biggest issue he is seeing is repairs to the thing most of us are using nonstop right now, the air conditioner.

There’s no doubt it’s unbearably hot out right now, and when you’re out and about driving around, you’re not the only one suffering. Stephens said he’s noticed a big increase in cars coming into his auto repair shop, but he says there are ways you can prevent having to bring it in.

“You know check your coolant and antifreeze. I have seen a few come in here that haven’t been quite as full. You need to pay attention to your thermostat, if the car gets hot it’s a lot cheaper to pull over and call a wrecker than to keep driving it and do severe damage,” Stephens said.

Stephens said if you don’t want to end up stranded on the side of the road, make sure to check your battery.

“Average life of a battery is three years, you know. Make sure to get your batteries checked. A lot of times a battery will fail on you in the heat just like in the cold. It may start this time then you get somewhere and it’ll just leave you cold dead, won’t start,” Stephens said.

He adds that you should check one important thing that could affect you months down the road.

“Check your hoses and your belts, that’s one thing. If you got a hose that’s soft in the heat it could spring a leak, there’s your coolant, you know check your belts and make sure your belts are good. This time of year, the heat, it’s getting hot and also going into winter time you know just make sure you do your maintenance, your proper maintenance,” Stephens said.

Good tips that could save you big bucks in the long run.

