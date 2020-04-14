Recovered COVID-19 patients share their experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) With nearly 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texoma, we’re taking a look on the bright side as we look at recoveries.

In a KFDX exclusive, two recovered patients urge Texomans to heed the warnings because they say the coronavirus and what it does to the body is no joke.

“They told me I had been exposed and it shook me up,” Dan Sales said.

Sales is one of many who tested positive for the coronavirus in Wichita County, his case though was not travel related but said he contracted it through his primary care facility.

“I started sneezing some before, and I was coughing but I thought it was because of my COPD,” Sales said.

Sales, who is now recovered, said the coronavirus is nothing to joke about and Daphne Borgman agreed.

Borgman, whose case was community acquired, said fatigue, high fever and cough was just some of the things she battled.

“17 days, 18 hours escapade of which I don’t remember much of because of the seriousness of it,” Borgman said. “It is real and I could have very well been a statistic.”

Borgman, who also has underlying health issues, says she was sedated and was fed through a tube for eight of those 17 days.

“I was on what’s called on life support,” Borgman said. “It basically is having a tube down your throat.”

A tube that helped her breathe.

Sales also needed help with his breathing.

“They had to turn the oxygen up to I think 5 liters a minute or second whatever it is,” Sales said.

A case manager is generally assigned to each case and Amanda Kennedy was assigned to Borgman’s case.

“Just to be really honest it was very touch and go for her and so now that she is out and doing well we’re so happy specifically here at the health department to have her where she was and now she’s recovered,” Kennedy said.

Both Sales and Borgman said this forever changes their outlook on life.

Both Sales and Borgman want to remind everyone that this affects you in one way or another and to do your part in protecting those who are most vulnerable.