WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, roughly 20.4 million Americans were diagnosed with substance use disorders in 2021, which is why a local husband and wife decided to start a recovery group here in Wichita Falls in hopes to lower those statistics.

Jack and Deelynn Lopez started the local Celebrate Recovery back in 2008 and after successfully running the program for nearly 15 years, the Lopezs are ready to spread their compassion and care for those recovering, in more rural areas.

Celebrate Recovery was started back in 1991 in California as a program to help those struggling with addiction or trauma or even mental illness. Three decades later and the program has made its way across the United States including right here in Wichita Falls.

“Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step program but not your average AA or NA program. This has an umbrella of grace over any of life’s hurts, hang-ups, or habits,” Lopez said.

Deelynn said the program isn’t just for those struggling with drug addiction.

“Things like codependency, which a lot of people don’t even know they have, things like food addiction, gambling addiction, just anything depression. A lot of people have fear right now because of COVID and being shut in,” Lopez said.

The Lopez’s have been running the program for nearly 15 years, they say now it’s time to branch out.

“As time went by, they realized that we had a history in leading Celebrate Recovery and asked us if we would spearhead the one in Holliday and so that’s how we got started in Holliday,” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s important to provide those in small towns the same opportunity to overcome whatever it is they may be struggling with.

“The healing and the history that you hear about people going through there are just no words for it really there are no words for it, people find healing from a whole lot of other things like she said separate from addiction,” Lopez said.

The Lopez’s hope that beginning a second Celebrate Recovery will also aid in lowering the numbers of addiction and even possibly saving a life, one program at a time.

If you would like more information on either Celebrate Recovery program, click here.