Recruitment program to bring economic and population growth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Employee Recruitment- Relocation Incentive Program aims to bring new employees from outside this area by paying relocation costs as long as that person stays with the company for at least six months.

“Travis Haggard and I with the chamber both kinda brainstormed opportunities to bring folks to the city,” Sharp Iron Group President Michael Stanford said.

And out of that came the pilot Employee Recruitment-Relocation Incentive Program, a way to bring in out-of-town people to fill job openings here.

“Not only does it help them fill the positions that they got available but it also grows the population every time they bring somebody in,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim said.

“One of the things that have been a challenge is that the population has been pretty stagnant, If we can find a way to build our population while we are also building our capacity I think that’s a win-win,” Stanford said.

The discussion began last year when Stanford said the company hired five people, four of whom still live and contribute to the local economy.

“Our role is to be the economic developers for the city and so this is a program we’ve identified that can help us do that, it can help our employers increase the talent pool,” Florsheim said.

The 4A board has approved the $200,000 to start this program and it is now up to the city council to give final approval.

“Depending on the salary of the person they’d be bringing in and starting around $31,000 around $15 an hour is the lowest wage we would incentivize, the company could get either four, six or $8,000,” Florsheim said.

Manufacturers, call centers, customer claim support centers, transportation companies, and warehouses are qualified for the program.

Florsheim is assuring residents that this is not a program meant to hire out of town employees over local, but a way to fill the need of additional skilled workers in the job pool.