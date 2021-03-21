Red Cross assisting house fire victims

The WFFD responded to a single-story structure fire on 1618 Oceola Ave. in Wichita Falls Monday morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children after a structure fire on Fairfax Avenue that caused around $18,000 in damages.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, upon arrival to the fire, officials saw fire showing from the front of the house.

It took around 10 minutes to control the fire. Fire officials said there was around $15,000 in damage to the structure and $3,000 in damage to the contents of the house.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter.