Red Cross giving assistance after structure fire on Bonny and Devonshire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red Cross is giving assistance to residents of a house on the corner of Bonny Dr. and Devonshire Dr. after a structure fire on Nov. 29.

At around noon on Nov. 29, Wichita Falls Fire Department officials responded to a call of a fire. Fire officials were able to get the fire out within around 20 minutes.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshall Eddie Mawson, a towel caught fire in a microwave in the home. One of the residents took the towel out to the backyard and seemingly put it out. However, wind reignited the flame, causing a hot tub and the back part of the house to catch fire.

It is unclear what the estimated damages to the structure are. No injuries were reported. There are two adults and three children residing in the home.