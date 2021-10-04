Red Cross helps three people after fire in Wichita Falls, dog killed in fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red Cross is helping three adults after their trailer house caught fire and claimed the life of a dog.

Around 5:12 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of McGregor #1.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the trailer house arriving on scene. It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to control the fire.

Mawson said one person inhaled some smoke and was put on oxygen and another person in the home made it out with no injuries. A dog was killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

There was about $3,000 in damage to the trailer home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.