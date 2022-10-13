WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, around three out of five house fire deaths were caused by fires in homes without smoke detectors.

That’s why First Baptist Church is partnering with the local Red Cross to host “Sound the Alarm,” where they are going to give out free smoke alarms, but they’re not stopping there.

This Saturday, October 15, they’re actually going to be installing the smoke alarms in your home for those who sign up for it, but you only have until Thursday, October 13, to do so.

Red Cross Volunteer Rod Payne said having smoke detectors in your home can be the difference between life and death.

“Every home should have smoke alarms, plural, at least one but several are recommended because smoke alarms save lives,” Payne said. “When you have a working smoke alarm in your house, it can alert you when you’re asleep, when you’re not paying attention and you maybe don’t know a fire is going on in another part of your house.”

Remember, the deadline to sign up is Thursday, Oct. 13, but Payne said if you miss this event, they will host more in the future.

For more information and to sign up, click here.