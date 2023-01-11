A Red Flag Warning has been issued for several counties in western Oklahoma and western North Texas.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Over a dozen counties in Texoma are under a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, January 11.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for critical fire weather conditions for parts of western Oklahoma and western North Texas from 12 to 8 p.m.

The warning was issued due to the region’s low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions expected during the day.

The wind is forecasted to blow from the west at 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 mph.

While the area is under a Red Flag Warning, any outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

The counties in Texas included in the Red Flag Warning are:

Baylor

Childress

Cottle

Foard

Hardeman

Haskell

King

Knox

Stonewall

Throckmorton

Wilbarger

The counties in Oklahoma included in the Red Flag Warning are:

Harmon

Jackson

The severe fire weather watch that was issued Tuesday, January 10, is no longer in effect.