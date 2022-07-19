WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma could see some of the hottest weather it has ever had on Tuesday and possibly the hottest of the season.

With the dangerous heat and lack of precipitation recently the fire risk is great this afternoon and evening for most of Texoma.

In addition to the Exessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Texoma for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The counties that are affected by the Red Flag Warning are Archer, Baylor, Clay, Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jack, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Knox, Montague, Tillman, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.

According to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, low humidities, and stronger which produce a stronger fire risk.

The area will see temperatures between 108 to 112 degrees, relative humidity as low as 15% and winds will be 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH.

During a Red Flag Warning, the NWS advises that you do not throw cigarettes or matches out of moving vehicles. If you are in an area where burning is allowed, all burn barrels must be covered with a metal lid and not have holes larger than 3/4 of an inch. All outdoor fires need to be put properly with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. The NWS also advises that you never leave a fire unattended as sparks can ignite a fire quickly in these conditions.