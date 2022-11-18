WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bells are ringing at storefronts as the Red Kettle Campaign rings in.

The Salvation Army kicked off its campaign this morning at Market Street and the Angel Tree Campaign.

Mayor Stephen Santellan was in attendance, as well as United Family officials and Foundation Automotive.

United Supermarket donated $1,000 to Salvation Army’s efforts to keep providing food, shelter, clothing, and much more. Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton says seeing people drop money, even if it’s a dollar, the importance and blessing that comes with it.

“It just blesses our heart beyond measure because that little donation when she drops it in there, sometimes we don’t realize how important it is but it is important. It’s reaching out to your community and the community in which you love and provides opportunity for Salvation Army to do that,” Burton said.

TXU Energy also proved the Salvation Army a check for $110,000 for their energy aid program.

Click here to learn more about that program.