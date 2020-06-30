Red Lobster closed due to unpaid rent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red Lobster location in Wichita Falls is closed with an unpaid rent notice on the door and corporate officials said the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

A commercial lockout notice from a Wichita Falls attorney’s office is on the door of the restaurant, which states its closure is due to unpaid rent, and the landlord has exercised the right to change the door locks.

Red Lobster officials said the emergency orders and regulations in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic rendered Red Lobster unable to use and occupy the premises for its intended purpose.

In a statement, officials said the restaurant has invoked appropriate protection under the law because it has been unable to use the premises.

Before the pandemic, the chain was in serious trouble, with a net loss of $18 million last year.