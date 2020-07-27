Red Lobster reopens following closure due to unpaid rent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Red Lobster, located on Kemp Boulevard, is now open for business once again after being closed since late June 24.

Texoma’s Homepage reported June 30 the well known seafood franchise’s location in Wichita Falls was closed due to unpaid rent.

In June, a commercial lockout notice from a Wichita Falls attorney’s office was placed on the door of the restaurant.

The notice stated the restaurants closure was due to unpaid rent, and the landlord exercised the right to change the door locks.

Red Lobster officials said the emergency orders and regulations in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic rendered Red Lobster unable to use and occupy the premises for its intended purpose.