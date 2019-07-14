Red Neck Academy members serve lunch to Wichita Co. employees preparing for software shift

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita County employees took a break from the office and put on their aprons to serve employees some southern fried food.

In preparation for the new software system called Odyssey going live, Wichita County employees were working overtime to transfer every last bit of data over to the new system.

They took what they said was a much-needed break to enjoy some fried food from the Redneck Culinary Academy.

“We’re supporting our county employees,” Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Lee Harvey said. “We’ve been working hard for two years to implement a new software that will make us so much more efficient. Some of our employees have been up here for two days, sleeping on cots. The commissioners and the judge thought we need to do something for them.”

The Redneck Culinary Academy is made up of 80 members including city leaders and county officials like Harvey and Judge Woody Gossom who recognize the loyal and hard-working individuals serving the community.

“It’s just so wonderful that the redneck culinary turned out to support the county employees like this,” Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said. “You know, the county employees had to come in on a Sunday because of this major technology transfer and to have the support of the redneck culinary is really great, and I just deeply appreciate everything that they’ve done.”

This process of transferring data first began two years ago.

The Wichita County Courthouse went quote in the dark online to make the conversion to the new software.

With all this hard work, officials said a ‘thank you’ was in order.

“We noticed that they’re really putting out a lot of effort,” Harvey said. “I mean sometimes when you work that hard, and it goes unnoticed, that’s not very satisfying.”

Along with transferring remaining data to the new system, employees are being trained on how to operate it for the big reveal to prevent any administration hiccups.