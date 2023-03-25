WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local motorcycle dealership is doing its part to give back to veterans in the community.

Red River Harley-Davidson held its first cookout of the season Saturday, benefitting Run for the Wall. The non-profit is a P.O.W. and M.I.A. awareness ride, and they stop at veterans’ homes to visit with them.

Burgers and all the fixings were on the menu and all donations made went to Run for the Wall.

There was also an in-store scavenger hunt and you could even take a picture with a 1940s Harley Davidson.

Officials with Red River Harley Davidson say they just look to help local non-profits any way they can.

“Wichita Falls always has turned out very well for different events, especially things that have to do with veterans, and we’re really happy to have them out here,” Red River Harley-Davidson Operations Director Royce Pritchard said.

“Harley Davidson supports us and we appreciate what they do for us and they support us across the country at various other dealerships also,” Run for the Wall Oklahoma State Coordinator Mark ‘Mazz’ Masman said.

Run for the Wall is also going to make a stop at Fort Sill to visit with soldiers and veterans in Lawton. Funds raised will also go to scholarships for kids.